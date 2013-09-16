Couch to 5K Plans Offer Encouragement to Beginning Runners

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Setting goals can be an integral tool in encouraging oneself to become healthier, and for those looking to add a 5k run to their list of accomplishments, many couch to 5K training schedules are out there to help beginning runners on the path to the finish line.



5K’s are a popular way to raise funds and increase awareness for a variety of causes. The events also encourage participants towards a healthier lifestyle, often preventing illness the event is fighting against. In addition to increasing participants’ fitness levels, 5K runs also offer interaction between runners and social awareness about various health issues and diseases.



A 5K is equal to roughly 3.1 miles, which is a reasonable distance for the most seasoned runner or the most timid beginner. Training plans start off by having participants run for short periods of time, incorporating rest breaks between sessions to build up endurance. By week 4, participants have built up the endurance for 7-9 minute jogs, with 5 minute walking breaks built into each training session. Participants have days off of activity to rest and recuperate before moving onto the next level. Most programs have participants jogging up to 20 minutes at a time within 9 weeks, which is plenty of time to cross the finish line of a 5k.



Even if not entering a race, couch to 5k programs offer a good way for beginning runners to start off a new fitness program. Proper clothing and footwear is essential for any activity, and browsing http://expertbrand.comprovides a wide variety of stylish choices to get one started.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

786-266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com