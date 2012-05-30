Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Belarus - New Market Research Report

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies products are seasonal in Belarus, with sales of cough and cold products increasing in autumn and winter, while sales of allergy products peak in late spring and summer. The performance usually depends on the severity of the winter and autumn seasons. The very cold winter season of 2011 boosted demand for cough and cold remedies. For the same reason combination products and cough remedies continued to lead sales during 2011. Due to the hectic...
Euromonitor International's Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products - Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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