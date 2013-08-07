New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies experienced solid current value growth due to solid volume demand for products within the category and a prolonged flu and allergy season in 2011 and 2012. It was estimated that by March 2011, 25,000 people in Macedonia had been infected with the swine flu virus, resulting in several deaths in 2009 and a further 21 deaths over the 2010/2011 winter season. In 2011/2012 there were isolated cases of this virus resulting in fewer deaths.
Euromonitor International's Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products - Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
