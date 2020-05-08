Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market (Drug Class - Inhales Corticosteroids, Antitussive Agents, Short-acting Beta-2 Agonists, Anticholinergics, Proton Pump Inhibitors, Antihistamines, and Other Drug Classes; Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Cough hypersensitivity syndrome is a clinical entity with a cough as a major component. It is triggered by low levels of mechanical, thermal, and chemical exposure. Treatment for cough hypersensitivity syndrome is a challenge as it is difficult to understand the occurrence of hypersensitivity and the reasons behind it. The report provides in-depth information about the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Growing Number of Smokers Globally



The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases worldwide drives the growth of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. The surge in chronic cough conditions contributes to the growth of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. The growing number of smokers globally stimulates the growth of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market.



Rising Prevalence of Chronic Cough Associated with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease



The rising prevalence of chronic cough associated with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease boosts the growth of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. On the flip side, limited efficacy and undesirable side effects of antitussives hinder the growth of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. Moreover, the rise in research and development activities in the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment creates several opportunities for the growth of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market.



North America is Expected to Have the Largest Market Share



Geographically, the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a premium share in the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases in North America contributes to the growth of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market in North America.



Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing pollution levels and rise in the number of patients with unexplained chronic cough stimulate the growth of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market in Asia-Pacific. Europe is growing in the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market.



