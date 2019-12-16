Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- The Infinium Global Research analyzes the "Cough Suppressant Drugs Market (Disease Type - Dry Cough, Wet Cough, and Other Disease Types (Croup Cough, Whooping Cough); Drug Type - Dextromethorphan, Codeine, Noscapine, Butamirate, Benzonatate, Pholcodine, and Other Drug Types; Age Group - Pediatric, and Adult; Dosage Form - Syrup, Tablet, and Other Dosage Forms; Distribution Channel - Hospital, Retail Drug Store, Online Pharmacy, and Other Distribution Channels): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global cough suppressant drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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Cough is a reflex action that clears the throat and breathing passage of foreign particles, microbes, irritants, fluids, and mucus. It is majorly caused by viruses or bacteria, smoking, emphysema, pneumonia, asthma, chronic bronchitis, and other factors. Cough suppressants are majorly given to the patient to cure cough. The cough suppressant works by thinning and loosening mucus in the airways, clearing congestion, and making breathing easier.



Cough Suppressant Drugs Market: Drivers, Restraints, and opportunities



The increased demand for cough suppressant due to the high prevalence of cough is the major driving factor of the cough suppressant drug market. Further, the rising geriatric population who are suffering from a cough are also driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of alternative treatments is restraining the growth of the cough suppressant drug market. The rising number of cough cases, development of advanced products, such as the use of effective treatments, provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecasted period.



Dry Cough Segment is Accounted to Hold a Significant Market Share During the Forecast Period



The cough suppressant drug market is segmented on the basis of disease type, drug type, age group, dosage form, and distribution channel. On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into a dry cough, wet cough, and others. A dry cough is accounted to hold a large market share of the cough suppressant drug market due to it is more prevalent and causes more problems.



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Based on drug type, the market is categorized into Dextromethorphan, Codeine, Noscapine, Butamirate, Benzonatate, Pholcodine, and Others. On the basis of age group, the market is categorized into pediatric and adults. On the basis of dosage form, sub-segments include syrup, tablets, and others. Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into hospitals, retail drug stores, online pharmacies, and others.



Cough Suppressant Drugs Market: Regional Insight



Geographically, North America dominates the global cough suppressant drug market owing to the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies in this region. Additionally, frequent approval of new drugs by the FDA also drives the market growth in this region. Europe is the second-largest market for the cough suppressant drug market after North America. The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the large population base.



Cough Suppressant Drugs Market: Competitive Analysis



Some of the industry participants of the global cough suppressant drug market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Mayne Pharma (USA), Inc., Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Aytu BioScience, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Tris Pharma, Inc., and Vernalis plc. Among the others.



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Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the cough suppressant drug.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.