Could This Be the Hair Loss Treatment for Alopecia That Millions Have Been Waiting For

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- With over 5 million of the U.S population suffering from some form of Alopecia, the negative effects it brings them is enough to change their world forever. Having remained untreatable for decades, those suffering the balding condition have had few treatment options. However, HIS Hair Clinic is today officially announcing their MHT® service; a game-changing treatment which is guaranteed to ‘cure’ the scalp baldness caused by Alopecia.



MHT® is short for Micro Hair Technique, a specialist scalp pigmentation treatment that has been developed by combining micro-pigmentation using a range of specifically blended pigments which replicate real hair follicles. HIS Hair Clinic is now fully licensed to perform the procedure in-house and has already helped Alopecia sufferers from all around the world.



“Having developed alopecia, most people will have unsuccessfully tried just about everything they can to overcome the condition, before finally admitting defeat,” says Ian Watson, CEO of HIS Hair Clinic. He contin-ues, “Our service provides the patient with, from a cosmetic and visual standpoint, a full head of shaven hair. Those who have had the alopecia treatment report a huge boost to their confidence, self-esteem and overall happiness.”



The treatment is the result of millions of dollars of investment in technology and research over 10 years. In fact, it uses computer controlled micro fine needles in triple clusters to achieve the guaranteed consistency of results that scalp micro pigmentation demands.



Everything from styling, sideburns and hair-lines can be reproduced to provide no external evidence of any alopecia symptoms; a huge change to those who have become used to the attention their scalp draws when out in public.



People from across the globe have made the trip to HIS Hair Clinic to undertake their alopecia cure and re-gain their livelihood; something that gratifies Watson and his team.



“People fly in from all over the world and this is a testament to the treatment itself. We plan to be providing MHT® well into the future, as well as work diligently to keep on top of the treatment’s latest techniques and developments,” Watson concludes.



More information about HIS Hair Clinic and their pioneering treatment can be found at: http://www.hishairclinic.com/



HIS Hair Clinic are the innovators of scalp pigmentation, creating an effective, permanent and hassle-free hair loss solution.



The MHT® (Micro Hair Technique) treatment developed by HIS is internationally recognised and our experience, expertise and results are widely regarded as the best in the world.



HIS is proud to be recognised as the first company to specialise in cosmetic scalp pigmentation techniques to camouflage hair loss. HIS Hair Clinic spent many years developing MHT® as an effective, innovative non-surgical treatment for hair loss sufferers. MHT® results leave you with the look of micro hairs that replicate real hair, creating a natural “buzzed” hair style, perfect for the modern stylish man.