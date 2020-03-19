Coultis Law, LLC Named Among Best Wichita Probate Attorneys by Expertise.com

Wichita, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- Expertise.com recently released its top 19 list of best probate attorneys serving Wichita, KS and Coultis Law, LLC was chosen as part of this elite group.



Coultis Law, LLC provides legal services in Wichita and throughout Kansas in the areas of probate, estate planning, special needs planning, long-term care Medicaid planning, trust administration, guardianships, conservatorships, and special education law. Through the probate process, attorneys guide executors and estate administrators helping them understand their fiduciary duties and how to undertake them. They also provide legal representation for beneficiaries to make sure fiduciaries do not violate their rights.



"Families and individuals need estate planning services in order to put their affairs in order. We focus on delivering highly customized estate plans to accomplish your unique goals," said Kari Coultis, Attorney at Law.



And while the executor represents the interests of the estate and has a legal duty to fulfill the wishes of the decedent as stated in the will, the executor does not represent the interests of the beneficiaries of the estate. This is why finding a skilled probate and estate planning attorney is important to set all your affairs in order and make sure that your rights are being protected.



"Through counseling, we create estate plans designed to protect your family, reduce conflict, avoid the delays and expense of probate, and provide highly personalized services," Coultis added.



Coultis Law, LLC has expertise in trusts and estate planning with extensive experience in probate matters. They have been regularly handling probate issues and have the qualifications to know whether an action taken may be affected by regulations and policies in any other areas of law.



"We strive to exceed our clients' expectations and build ongoing relationships with multiple generations," Kari Coultis concluded.



As one of the best probate attorneys in Wichita, KS, Coultis Law, LLC is always dependable with its proven legal advocacy for probate and estate litigation. This is one of the many reasons why expertise.com has chosen them as one of the best probate attorneys in Wichita.



Not all legal issues can be resolved amicably. Having skilled and experienced representation for your probate and estate matters is just what you need to ensure you get what you rightfully deserve.



