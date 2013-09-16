Thriveworks Announces First Counseling Franchise in the U.S.

Cambridge, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Thriveworks is now the nation’s first official counseling practice franchise, their CEO announced today.



For more than 5 years, the Cambridge-based firm has served hundreds of medical practices across the country by providing business services and has also opened 6 Thriveworks counseling locations, across 4 states. The company is franchising their business model to grow the Thriveworks brand, and to improve mental health counseling services across the U.S.



"Being part of a franchise means that counselors don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Our business model is tested, and the support we provide makes our franchise a true 'turnkey business’" says Dr. Anthony Centore, CEO of Thriveworks.



The Thriveworks brand has received acclaim for providing premium services, such as appointments within 24 hours, access to counselors by telephone and email, and 24-hour telephone support. The practices emphasize the use of positive psychology and “coaching” techniques with clients, and Thriveworks counselors have included highly acclaimed providers, including graduates from Harvard, Yale, and Princeton.



To learn more about Thriveworks, visit http://thriveworks.com/counseling-franchise



About Thriveworks

Founded in 2008, Thriveworks is one of the definitive names in credentialing and medical billing services for practices across the country and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information about Thriveworks, visit http://thriveworks.com.