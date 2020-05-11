CounselOne P. C. Is Providing Legal Representation on Class Action Lawsuits

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Counsel One P. C. is a law company with years of experience in helping their clients to achieve maximum compensation in cases concerning their employment. The company has a proven track of success and is backed up by 15 years of experience. Due to this, the company has won millions in remuneration for their customers, achieving recognition for their superior case representation in the process. Their California employment law attorneys handle most lawsuits on a contingency basis. That means that clients don't pay until they fully recover compensations for the clients.



"In California, both salaried and hourly employees alike are entitled to take an unpaid meal break and paid rest breaks throughout the workday. For the first five hours worked, workers have the right to a 30-minute unpaid meal break," commented the company spokesperson. "Individuals who work longer than ten hours should get another 30-minute unpaid meal break. Employers are responsible for making sure workers take their meal breaks on time. During this meal break, they are entitled to leave the premises and engage in any activities they please, free of their employer's controls. If their employers pressure them to skip meal breaks, require the workers to stay on premises during meal breaks, or orders them around during their meal break, their employers may be violating the law. Individuals should contact CounselOne P.C to schedule a free consultation with our lawyers regarding employment unpaid lunch break. we do not charge anything before succeed in recovering compensation for them."



CounselOne P.C is not just an ordinary law firm. The firm has employed the best attorneys in the country with years of experience in handling all forms of consumer protection cases. The law firm has updated its practice area to include false advertising, consumer privacy, Personal Information Collection, call recording, spam, and robot calls. Individuals in California looking for an attorney to help them find compensation from firms that infringe on their privacy can count on the law firm for availing transparent legal services.



"There is no doubt that Los Angeles is among the powerful and influential cities in the entire United States for various reasons," said the company spokesperson. "To begin with, the state is a global cultural and fashion hub, mostly considering the film industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Of course, with a big company often means significant litigation. That is why, when it comes to contract attorneys in Los Angeles, clients want to ensure they have the best legal representation. That is where CounselOne P. C can make sure that our clients are protected."



Class action cases are often more successful in securing awards for the group than if individual plaintiffs were involved. Usually, specialized attorneys will pursue a lawsuit against a company who has wronged investors. After forming a lead group of plaintiffs, the grievance against a company must be filed. The investment fraud attorney is also usually required. Where an employee or employees are terminated based on their religion or religious practices, the group can seek class action lawsuit lawyers in California who specialize in employment law for legal ramifications.



About CounselOne P.C

CounselOne P.C. is a law company of professionals who specialize in consumer protection and employment law. The firm's focus is on employment and consumer class actions. It is committed to securing what is rightfully due to their clients for legal advice and representation with regards to unpaid overtime in California contact the CounselOne P.C