CounselOne P.C. Help Individuals with an Employment Lawsuit and Consumer Class Action Lawsuit

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- Dealing with an unfair employer can be difficult and even frightening. CounselOne P.C is here to make it easier for employees to stand up for their rights. With a dedicated team of experienced attorneys and a support staff, they refuse to allow unfair employers to bully or intimidate their clients. The law firm dedicates its practice to litigating consumers and employees and strives to maintain the public's respect for the legal profession. They also aim to empower their clients to achieve positive results and move forward to a better future.



Offering insight about overtime violations, the company spokesperson said, "It is important to note that overtime violations fall under three main categories. With this knowledge, individuals can pursue their overtime cases with confidence. However, not everyone is entitled to overtime. Therefore, before one files an overtime claim, it would be better for them to know their rights. If the Fair Labor Standards Act covers one's employer in California, he or she must pay overtime wages to eligible employees. Nevertheless, even if the employer is not covered under FLSA, employees can still be entitled to receive overtime."



There are California employment laws in place, such as California background check laws that protect employees. However, the laws do not enforce themselves. Employees need help from professionals to take steps necessary to hold their employers accountable for their violations. This is what CounselOne P.C. has focused their efforts on for over 15 years. Their employment lawyers fight for employee rights throughout California. The lawyers have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for their clients in wrongful termination, discrimination, wage and hour, and many more. So, those who think that their employers obtained a background check illegally can contact the firm immediately for a free consultation.



The company spokesperson added, "To those who think they may have a case related to overtime violation, the best way to prepare for the case is to keep their records on the hours worked during unpaid breaks or even at home. With the right documentation, they will be better positioned to convince their employer, who may have no chance to rebut. The best way to handle such a case is to inform the company's payroll management first about the issue while following the laid out procedures. If they don't respond, they should consider consulting an experienced employment lawyer who can assist them in filing an overtime claim. At CounselOne P.C., we have experienced lawyers who will evaluate the case and determine whether one has a valid overtime claim."



In California, employees are entitled to receive additional pay for working split shifts by law. Therefore, if violated, they may be entitled to compensation. However, employees should keep in mind that lawsuits involving a split shift in California can be complicated due to nuanced wage and hour regulations. In this case, clients should seek assistance from an experienced attorney. At CounselOne P.C., they have provided effective representation for clients with split shift pay issues in California. They are dedicated to helping employees receive all of the wages and benefits they are entitled and deserve. They have extensive employment law experience and have been winning split shift pay cases for their clients.



