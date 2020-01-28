Counselone P.C Is Offering Legal Advice and Representation for Unwanted Robocalls Lawsuits in California

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Serving the residents of California, Counsel One P. C is a law company with years of experience in helping their clients to achieve maximum compensation in cases concerning their employment. The company has a proven track record of success. Having over 15 years of experience, the law firm has won millions in remuneration for their clients, achieving recognition for their superior representation in the process. Their California employment law attorneys handle most cases on a contingency basis. That means that clients don't pay until they recover compensations for the clients.



"Generally, consumers report telemarketing fraud to federal agencies such as the Federal Communications Commission or the Federal Trade Commission," commented the company spokesperson. "In California, the state's general theft statute does not explicitly speak to the method of telemarketing but is still applicable to it. And it criminalizes fraud where individual acts knowingly and by design, uses false or fraudulent representation, where the action results in the defrauding of any person and involves money, labor, or real or personal property. Senate Bill 208 has been submitted that requires telecommunications companies to crack down on robocalls that are designed to appear as a local caller. Besides, it gives telecom companies until July 1, 2022, to take the steps necessary to stop such illegal scams.



It is important to note that in the state of California, robocalls are strictly regulated and are only to be used under limited circumstances. For example, robocalls may be used by a school to inform parents of a student's attendance or a police department issuing a public safety alert. Besides, robocalls are restricted between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Individuals who have been a victim of telemarketing fraud and want to file a lawsuit for unwanted robocalls contact a law firm of renowned professionals to represent their interests.



The company lawyers have vast experience in their practice areas, which include wage and hour matters, wrongful termination, consumer protections, false advertising, and discrimination. They are widely experienced class-action litigators, having tackled many cases successfully in various industries. They include automobile, gambling, environmental, and retail.



CounselOne P.C. is a law firm of professionals who specialize in consumer protection and employment law. Their focus is on employment and consumer class actions and is committed to securing what is rightfully due to their clients. For legal advice with regards to an unpaid lunch break laws, contact the Counsel One P. C. today.



