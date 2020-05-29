Counselone P.C Is Providing Legal Advice and Representation for Unwanted Robocall Lawsuits in California

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- CounselOne P.C. is a California law firm with excellent experience in helping clients achieve maximum compensation in their employment and consumer cases. The company specializes in employment and consumer class actions in California. The experienced lawyers at CounselOne P.C are committed to securing what clients are rightfully due. Their experienced attorneys handle most cases on a contingency basis. That means individuals don't pay a cent until the lawyers recover compensation for them. The company has won millions of dollars in compensation for their clients, achieving recognition for their superior representation in the process. At CounselOne P.C, they believe that their clients deserve nothing less than the most aggressive, solution-oriented representation.



"Generally, consumers report telemarketing fraud to federal agencies such as The Federal Trade Commission or the Federal Communications Commission. In California, the state's general theft statute does not specifically speak to the telemarketing method but is still applicable to it," said the company spokesperson. "And it criminalizes fraud where a person acts knowingly and by design, uses false or fraudulent representation, where the outcome in the defrauding of any person and involves money, labor or real or personal property. Senate Bill 208 has been submitted, requiring telecommunications companies to crack down on robocalls designed to appear as local callers. Besides, it has given telecom companies until July 1, 2022, to take the procedure necessary to stop such illegal scams."



Class action suits are mostly successful in securing awards for the group than if individual parties were involved. Usually, specialized lawyers will pursue a lawsuit against a firm that has wronged investors. After forming a lead group of plaintiffs, the grievance against a firm must be filed, with the courts. The investment fraud lawyer is also usually required. Where employees are terminated based on their religion or religious practices, the group can contact class action lawsuit lawyers in California who specialize in employment law for legal ramifications.



"It is important to note that in California, robocalls are strictly regulated and are only to be used under limited circumstances. For example, a school can use robocalls to inform parents of a student's attendance or a police department issuing a public safety alert. Besides, robocalls are restricted between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p. m," commented the company spokesperson. "People who have been a victim of telemarketing fraud and want to file a lawsuit for unwanted robocalls in California contact CounselOne P.C to represent their interests."



The company lawyers have vast experience in their practice areas, including wage and hour matters, false advertising, wrongful termination, consumer protections, and discrimination. They are widely experienced class-action attorneys, having tackled thousands of cases successfully in various industries. They include automobile, environmental, gambling, and retail.



About CounselOne P.C.

CounselOne P.C. is a renowned company of law professionals who specialize in consumer protection and employment lawsuits. Their focus is on employment and consumer class actions. It is committed to securing what is rightfully due to their clients for legal advice and representation with regards to employment lunch breaks in California.