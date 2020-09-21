CounselOne P.C. Is Providing Legal Assistance to California Residents

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2020 -- CounselOne P.C. is among the trusted consumer protection and employment law firms based in California. They focus on employment and consumer class actions. Their experience and expertise in employment law and consumer class actions ensure that clients' cases will always be in good hands.



Responding to an inquiry on what does mileage reimbursement includes, the company spokesperson said, "Mileage reimbursement includes things like the car repair, cost of fuel, depreciation, maintenance or insurance paid. In some cases, the employer is supposed to follow the internal revenue service guidelines for standard mileage. However, this is not mandatory. It becomes difficult to work out a claim if a person doesn't understand how his or her mileage can be reimbursed. That's why employees are encouraged to seek legal assistance to understand how mileage reimbursement works in California."



Most of the time, people get swamped with work, and they might just have to make do with a sandwich in one hand and a computer in the other. However, if it is a customary practice at a workplace to miss periods and rest breaks, then the employer may be violating the employment law for lunch breaks. Under California laws, both salaried and hourly employees are entitled to take an unpaid meal break and paid rest breaks throughout the workday. Therefore, during meal breaks, employees are entitled to leave the premises, free of the employer's control. If an employer orders their employees to stay on the premises during meal breaks, he or she will be violating the unpaid lunch break laws. For more insight about unpaid lunch break laws, clients can book a free consultation with attorneys in CounselOne P.C.



Responding to an inquiry on whether it is legal to deduct lunch break automatically, the company spokesperson said, "This is a contentious issue because sometimes employees forget to clock out for the lunch break. This could lead to an increased amount in their paycheck. Others may fail to clock back after return, and this may bring up inaccurate payroll. This means that some employees may be underpaid, while others may be overpaid. Getting the accurate time spent on breaks requires more than the employee clock out and clock back in."



It is rightful for employees to get paid for working in split shifts. However, most employers do not provide employees with split shift pay in California. According to California law, an employee is entitled to compensation if the employer fails to provide him or her with split shift pay. For more insight about split shift pay, clients can contact CounselOne P.C. today for a free consultation with their attorneys.



About CounselOne P.C.

Victims of unwanted robocalls or spam text messages are entitled to compensation according to California law. Therefore, to those who have been receiving unsolicited calls and text messages from companies trying to advertise on their dime, they can file a lawsuit for unwanted robocalls. Before they file a lawsuit, they can consider booking a free consultation with attorneys in CounselOne P.C. to know more about a lawsuit for unwanted robocalls.