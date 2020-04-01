CounselOne P.C Is Providing Legal Representation and Advice on Class Action Lawsuit

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Based in California, Counsel One P. C is a law company with years of experience in helping their clients to achieve maximum compensation in cases concerning their employment. The company has a proven track record of success and is backed up by 15 years of experience. Due to this, the firm has won millions in remuneration for their customers, achieving recognition for their superior representation in the process. The firm's California employment law lawyers handle most cases on a contingency basis. That means that customers don't pay until they recover compensations for the clients.



"Our California employment law attorneys handle most cases on a contingency basis. That means clients don't pay us a cent until we recover compensation for them. We have won millions of dollars in compensation for our clients, achieving recognition for our superior representation in the process," commented the company spokesperson. "At CounselOne P.C, we believe that our clients deserve nothing less than the most aggressive, solution-oriented representation. Our experience and expertise in California employment law and consumer class actions ensure that the client's case will always be in good hands."



Under the California state law, the employer is required to offer a 30-minute employee lunch breaks once after working for 5 hours. When the employees' workdays are completed within 6 hours or less, the employee may consent to "give up" their right to a meal break. If the employee works a 10-hour day, he or she is entitled a second 30-minute unpaid meal break. Where the entire workday does not exceed 12 hours, then the employee may choose to give up the second meal break. That being said, it must be noted that the second break may only be waived if the employee took the first break. Therefore, an employee may not waive both breaks in one day. Depending on the nature of the job, if an employee is unable to take a break from all their duties, the employer is required to provide an on-duty meal period. Such meal periods must be paid, and the employee must agree to an on-duty break in writing.



"At Counsel One P.C, our lawyers have vast experience in their practice areas, which include wage and hour matters, wrongful termination, consumer protections, false advertising, and discrimination," explained the company spokesperson. "They are widely experienced class-action litigators, having tackled many cases successfully in various industries. They include automobile, gambling, environmental, and retail."



Class action suits are often more successful in securing awards for the group than if individual plaintiffs were involved. Usually, specialized attorneys will pursue a lawsuit against a company who has wronged investors. After forming a lead group of plaintiffs, the grievance against a company must be filed. The investment fraud attorney is also usually required. Where an employee or employees are terminated based on their religion or religious practices, the group can seek class action lawsuit attorneys in Los Angeles who specialize in employment law for legal ramifications.



About CounselOne P.C

CounselOne P.C. is a law firm of professionals who specialize in consumer protection and employment law. Their focus is on employment and consumer class actions. They are committed to securing what is rightfully due to their clients for legal advice and representation with regards to unpaid overtime in California contact the CounselOne P.C