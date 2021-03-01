CounselOne P.C. Litigates Consumers and Employees Lawsuits

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- CounselOne P.C. is a leading law firm dedicated to maximizing recovery to those with employment and consumer protection lawsuit. They value every client as necessary, and therefore, they treat each of their cases equally and do everything in their power to help them get what they want. They have years of experience with complex class action lawsuits and aggressively fight for employee and consumer rights. They are dedicated to providing exceptional legal counsel for clients' cases.



The company spokesperson said, "For a minimum wage violation lawsuit to be successful, there must be enough evidence to show that the employer owes one a minimum wage, or else the employer may dismiss the claim. In most cases, employers retaliate against their employees for complaining about the minimum wage rate. If that happens, a person has the right to file a retaliation claim. But the best way one can handle the situation is to have an employment lawyer investigate the case. He or she can review all employee wage statements and decide whether he or she have been paid correctly."



Under California law, each employee has a right to overtime pay. Those employees who are victims of unpaid overtime wages in California are entitled to paid overtime. At CounselOne P.C., their unpaid overtime attorneys have helped employees recover unpaid overtime wages for over 15 years. They handle all cases on a contingency basis. The law firm has taken on some of the largest corporations in California and won hundreds of millions of dollars for its clients. They know the games employers play and have the skills necessary to level the playing field and ensure employees get the total and fair compensation they deserve for their unpaid overtime wages.



Responding to an inquiry on how can one file a minimum wage claim, the company spokesperson said, "If one believes in having a minimum wage claim, it would be a good idea for him or her to first consult with an experienced employment lawyer so that he or she may understand the changes and how they may apply in his or her case. To file for a minimum wage claim, one must file a claim form and file it with the Department of Labor Standards Enforcement. After that, any step will be decided on the action to be taken, whether to proceed to a hearing or have the case dismissed. If it's determined that a person has a case, he or she will proceed to file a lawsuit. It is important to note that for a minimum wage violation, one must file their claim within three years of the violation."



The California government has recognized that it is unfair for an individual to pay for unsolicited calls and text messages from companies trying to advertise on his or her dime. Therefore, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act was adopted to protect consumers from nuisance communications, such as spam text messages or robocalls. If one has been a victim of unwanted robocalls or spam text messages, he or she is entitled to compensation. At CounselOne P.C., they have extensive experience providing consumer protections and have been winning cases for their clients. Contact the law firm today for a free consultation with their attorneys. For clients with any inquiry, such as stopping unwanted telemarketing calls, they can contact the law firms for answers.



