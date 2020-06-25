CounselOne P.C. Offers Legal Assistance for Lawsuits Related to Employment Law

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- CounselOne P.C. is a law firm based in California. The law firm has ample experience in assisting its clients to achieve maximum compensation in their employment and consumer cases. With over 15 years of experience, the firm has won tens of millions in remuneration of their clients. The firm attorneys have extensive experience in the practice areas the firm covers. They include wrongful termination, wage and hour, false advertising, consumer protection, and discrimination.



Offering insight on surveillance camera sign law in California at workplaces, the company spokesperson said, "At work, this surveillance law comes into play quite often. An office is a place where an employee may have reasonable expectations of privacy, and as such, video surveillance is not permitted. However, an employer can often get around this if it has a clearly defined and communicated workplace policy regarding video surveillance also if there are signs posted, making it explicitly clear that there is a camera recording people in the office. Therefore, surveillance cameras in the workplace should be conspicuous, and workers should be informed that they are there."



Missed lunch periods, CounselOne P.C. deals with issues concerning California employment law lunch breaks. If it's customary for clients to miss meal periods and rest breaks at their workplaces, then their employer may be violating the employment law for lunch breaks. Under California law, both salaried and hourly workers alike are entitled to take an unpaid meal break and paid rest breaks throughout the workday. In this case, the clients are entitled to compensation. Clients can contact the firm to schedule a free unpaid lunch break consultation with their attorneys. The firm specializes in individual as well as class action employment litigation.



Offering insight on how a class-action lawsuit in California works, the company spokesperson said, "A class action allows multiple individuals to file for a similar claim for damages suffered. For any case to qualify for a class-action lawsuit, the lead plaintiff must be part of the group that has suffered damages. Here are steps needed for a class action to be certified. There must be a legal claim against the accused filed by the lead plaintiff. A large group must have been injured similarly. There must be no conflict between the representative plaintiff and other members of the class. Members of the class must be notified, and also subclasses designation may be allowed."



For clients seeking a lawsuit for unwanted robocalls, CounselOne P.C. is here to assist. The Telephone Consumer Protection Act was adopted to protect consumers from nuisance communications, such as robocalls or spam text messages. Therefore, it is illegal for a company to accost a client with such communications without his or her consent. Hence those clients are entitled to compensation. Clients can contact CounselOne P.C. today for a free consultation with their attorneys regarding lawsuits for unwanted robocalls.



