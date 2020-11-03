CounselOne P.C. Offers Legal Assistance on Employment and Consumer Class Actions

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- CounselOne P.C. is a law firm with great experience in assisting clients to achieve maximum compensation in their employment and consumer cases. The law firm is made up of widely-experienced class action attorneys who have successfully tackled cases in various industries such as automobile, gambling, retail, and many more. Customer satisfaction is usually their priority, and that's why they treat each case brought to them with the utmost care and attention to detail. The law firm is committed to securing what is rightfully due to clients.



Offering insight on ways in which mileage can be reimbursed, the company spokesperson said, "There are various ways in which an employer can use for mileage reimbursement. They include the lump-sum method, the mileage reimbursement method, and many more. Under the lump-sum method, it requires an employer to agree with his or her employee on the fixed monthly amount to be reimbursed. As an employee, he or she will not be required to track his or her exact mileage for work-related activities. For the mileage reimbursement method, an employee is required to keep track of the miles driven during work-related duties."



CounselOne P.C. is one of the trusted law firms in California. They always do everything they can for their clients to ensure that justice is served and that compensation is provided. Whether the wrongdoer is a company or an individual, the law firm has the experience and skills needed to ensure that clients get the settlement they deserve. Those who want to learn about the surveillance camera sign law in California so that they may be aware of their rights can still count on the law firm. They have a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge in this area, and they can also help such individuals manage their expectations concerning a legal case.



Speaking on the things that should be followed for a class action to be certified, the company spokesperson said, "For any case to qualify for a class-action lawsuit, a lead plaintiff must be a part of the group that has suffered damages and several things need to be followed. Here are some of them. There must be a legal claim against the accused filed by the lead plaintiff on behalf of the class, and the claims must be similar to the other class members. The lead plaintiff should ensure that a large group must have been injured similarly as this will ensure that the claims are handled efficiently as one case. There must be no conflict between the representative plaintiff and other members of the class."



Are they forced to work during lunch break hours? Under California law, every employee is entitled to take an unpaid meal break throughout the workdays. Therefore, if an employee is not allowed to have an unpaid lunch break in California, this implies that his or her employer is violating the employment law for lunch breaks. In this case, such an employee is entitled to be compensated for unpaid overtime wages and missed meal breaks. For legal advice and representation, contact CounselOne P.C. attorneys today for a free consultation. They have recovered millions for their clients who have had their employee rights violated.



Get an employment law attorney in California from CounselOne P.C. The law firm has attorneys experienced in employment law and settling of any wage and hour disputes. To learn about their services, clients can visit the company's website.



