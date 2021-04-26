CounselOne P.C Offers Specialized Legal Services in California

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- CounselOne P.C helps clients achieve maximum compensation in their consumer and employment cases. They focus on lunch break laws, unpaid overtime, employment and consumer class actions, unwanted robocalls, and many more. The firm has a proven track record of success. Since its inception, they have won tens of millions in remuneration for their clients. The firm takes communication with its clients seriously. That's why they quickly respond to client's queries and treat each case with the utmost care and attention to detail.



Speaking about consumer claims, the company spokesperson said, "We are experienced in helping clients with consumer protection lawsuits and disputes, such as false advertising, privacy law/identity theft, eavesdropping/call recording, and many more. Our firm's main goal is justice for clients. We have a team of highly skilled attorneys who have ample experience in our practice areas. Thus, clients can rest assured that their cases will always be in good hands."



Nowadays, several companies and scammers are constantly using unsolicited telemarketing and robocalls. Scammers might use this tactic to defraud specific individuals, engage in health insurance scams somehow, and many more. To stop unwanted marketing calls, clients can consider looking for CounselOne. PC. The firm is committed to ensuring that clients are contacted by those they want to be contacted. They understand that one's time is worth money and that he or she should not be receiving unwanted telemarketing. That's why the firm makes sure that scammers or companies pay for their interrupted moments.



Speaking about common overtime violations, the company spokesperson said, "Not every worker is entitled to overtime. Thus individuals need to be aware of their rights as employees before filing any claim. While many employers follow overtime law in California, some fail to follow the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Some of the ways employers violate overtime laws include miscalculation of hourly rates, misclassification of employees, and undercounting or failure to count hours worked."



It's not unusual for one to skip lunch or work through a rest break every once in a while. This is because individuals may get swamped with work sometimes. But if it is a customary practice at one's workplace to miss rest breaks and meal periods, his or her employer may be violating the employment law for lunch brunch breaks. The California law states that both hourly and salaried employees must take an unpaid meal break and paid rest breaks throughout the workday. In case an employer denies one unpaid lunch break in California, the employee can consider hiring the services of CounselOne P.C. The firm specializes in individual and class-action employment litigation.



