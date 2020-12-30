CounselOne P.C. Provides Exceptional Legal Counsel for Clients' Cases

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2020 -- CounselOne P.C is a law firm based in California with many years of combined legal experience. They majorly focus on employment and consumer class action cases. The law firm maintains a limited case-load, ensuring clients' cases receive the attention needed to achieve the best possible result. Their lawyers help clients navigate their cases' complexities while providing them with the vital support they need to recover the maximum possible compensation.



The company spokesperson said, "It is a common practice for workers, regardless of true legal status, to be misclassified as independent contractors for various reasons. An employer may want to avoid paying certain state and federal taxes or fees by characterizing individual workers as something other than employees. It is generally true across the board in California that many workers are presumed to be employees, but a court may look to various factors in determining whether a worker has been misclassified as an independent contractor. The California Supreme Court has adopted an economic realities test, which looks to ascertain who controls the manner in which the job at issue is performed. Suppose an employer exercises control over all or most factors. In that case, the courts are likely to determine the individual at issue is an employee that has been misclassified as an independent contractor."



In California, every employee who works two shifts are entitled to receive an additional one hour of pay at the state's minimum wage rate. Employees are entitled to this split shift pay in California in addition to the regular earnings they would have received on that day. Should an employer fail to pay an employee for the split shift properly, the employer could be found liable and ordered to reimburse the employee for the split shift wages due plus pay penalties as a result. Therefore, to those who are not receiving additional pay for working split shifts, they may be entitled to compensation. Since lawsuits involving split shifts can be difficult, individuals should always contact an experienced attorney. At CounselOne P.C., they have the legal knowledge needed to navigate complex California employment laws.



The company spokesperson added, "Among factors considered are hours of work, performance criteria, dress codes, the method of payment and whether the parties agree on the characterization of the relationship. A court will typically weigh each of these and potentially other considerations to determine whether workers have been misclassified as independent contractors. Much is always at stake for all parties concerned, including but not limited to unemployment and social security benefits for workers and compliance issues for employers. If one feels that he or she has been illegally misclassified in California, he or she contact our employment lawyers today for a free consultation."



Though surveillance cameras are necessary in modern times, there is a certain amount of privacy individuals expect in various situations like in the bathroom. In California, there are laws about surveillance cameras that must always be taken into account. The surveillance camera sign law in California always touches on the grey areas like in the bathroom. CounselOne P.C. has a significant amount of experience and knowledge in this area and can help clients manage their expectations concerning a legal case. For any inquiry, clients can contact the law firm.



