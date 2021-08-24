CounselOne P.C. Provides the Highest Level of Legal Representation

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2021 -- CounselOne P.C. is a leading law firm specializing in representing individuals in employment litigation claims. They have brought dozen of claims on behalf of individual employees to recover unpaid overtime wages due, split shift pay, unpaid internships, and more and have successfully litigated them. Typically, they treat their clients like family and represent their interests with honesty and integrity. They aggressively seek justice for their clients with an exceptional service filled with compassion.



The company spokesperson said, "At CounselOne P.C., we have dedicated our career to protecting the interest of our clients and supporting their intricate needs. We have successfully litigated numerous matters spanning employment law, obtaining numerous phenomenal results for our clients. Our attorneys have substantial experience handling employment law matters, and thus, they can litigate complex employment law matters. We always work proactively with our clients to attain efficient results and maximize recovery for them. Most employees in California have relied on our expertise to litigate their employment cases, and we have been able to successfully represent their interest in court."



Usually, employers regularly run an employment background check in California on their employees. However, some of the information an employer may report in the background report may be inaccurate, incomplete, or outdated. Such information can tarnish one's reputation and employability permanently. Though some employers may not report such information intentionally, others may do that intentionally with an intent to discriminate against some employees based on age, race, sex, and other protected characteristics. Because of the damage it can cause, it is always important that employees seek legal advice and representation from an experienced employment lawyer. At CounselOne P.C., their employment background check laws in California attorneys have vindicated many employees' background check rights, and thus, clients are sure to have their interests represent well in a court. They have a proven track record of winning cases against a wide array of employers and companies, small and large. Their goal is always to make sure their clients are getting the right help when they need it the most.



The company spokesperson added, "Our experience in representing employees in California has given us an unprecedented understanding of the complexities of employment litigation. Moreover, our experience and reputation have enabled us to obtain unparalleled results for our clients who have fallen victim to employment violations. We take pride in serving as a trusted confidant and advocate for clients in a variety of employment matters."



Find consumer class action attorneys in Los Angeles at CounselOne P.C. Their lawyers have concrete results of significant six-figure and seven-figure settlements for their clients. They always work hard to ensure that their clients are compensated for what happened to them. They fully and completely use the available resources to handle and research clients' action lawsuits so that they can be a success. With them, clients are sure not to settle for less, as they always deliver nothing less than the most aggressive, solution-oriented representation to their clients' class action lawsuits.



About CounselOne P.C.

CounselOne P.C. is a firm that draws upon its years of legal experience to creatively and cost-effectively resolve the issues and concerns of employees working in California. Those with a query concerning unpaid lunch break law in California can contact the firm.



Contact Details



CounselOne P.C.

9301 Wilshire Blvd.

Suite 650

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Telephone: 310-277-9945

Fax: 424-277-3727

Website: https://www.counselonegroup.com/