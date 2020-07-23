CounselOne P.C.'s Employment Law Services for Unpaid Overtime and Consumer Privacy in California

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- The rights of all individuals, regardless of race, class, and color, should be protected and upheld. Consumers, as well as employees working for different organizations, or contributing their services to businesses, are not left out of this protection of rights and privileges, which they deserve under the law. Oftentimes, consumers are accosted by different companies with robocalls or spam text messages, which infiltrates their privacy, and employees also get unpaid lunch breaks and unpaid overtime, which denies them of their rights with their employers. CounselOne, a California law firm, represents individuals in matters related to Consumer Privacy and Employment Law.



Answering a query, CounselOne's spokesperson said, "Based in Southern California's Beverly Hills, we serve clients throughout the United States, with particular focus on employment and consumer class actions, lunch break laws, unpaid overtime, unwanted telemarketing calls, unwanted and robocalls in California. We firmly believe people's rights should be protected, and we are committed to securing what you are rightfully due. At CounselOne, we believe that our clients deserve nothing less than the most aggressive, solution-oriented representation. Our experience and expertise in California employment law and consumer class actions ensure that your case will always be in good hands."



CounselOne P.C. understands that the TCPA (Telephone Consumer Protection Act) was adopted in order to protect consumers from nuisance communications, such as robocalls or spam text messages. In most cases, it is illegal for a company to accost people with such communications without their consent. The government has recognized it as not being fair for people to have to pay for unsolicited calls and text messages from companies trying to advertise on people's money. Anyone who has been the victim of unwanted robocalls or spam text messages and Planning For Lawsuit For Unwanted Robocalls can contact CounselOne for a free consultation with their attorneys regarding lawsuits for unwanted robocalls.



The spokesperson further added, in reference to unpaid lunch break at the workplace, "People get swamped with work sometimes, and you might just have to make do with a sandwich in one hand and your computer in the other. But if it's a customary practice at your workplace to miss meal periods and rest breaks, your employer may be violating the employment law for lunch breaks. Under California law, both salaried and hourly employees alike are entitled to take an unpaid meal break and paid rest breaks throughout the workday. If your boss pressures you to skip meal breaks, requires you to stay on premises during meal breaks or orders you around during your meal break, your employer may be violating the law, and for each individual violation, you are entitled to compensation."



Employees have the opportunity to schedule a free consultation with CounselOne P.C. attorneys regarding Unpaid Lunch Break. They do not charge attorneys' fees before recovering compensation for the employees affected by this workplace act. They specialize in individual as well as class-action employment litigation and have successfully recovered millions for their clients who have had their employee rights violated.



