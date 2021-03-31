CounselOne Provides Competent Attorneys for Cases About Employment Law Lunch Breaks

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- CounselOne is a reliable employment and consumer protection law firm with expert, well-versed, and determined attorneys. With many success records in verdicts and settlements obtained, the firm offers aggressive and result-oriented representation to United States citizens. They also provide services in California for matters involving lunch break laws, employment background check laws, unpaid overtime, unwanted telemarketing calls, consumer privacy, and others. Furthermore, at CounselOne, their attorneys do not request any fee until they have successfully recovered compensation for their clients.



Responding to a query, CounselOne's spokesperson commented, "CounselOne is a California-based law firm. We are extensively experienced in procuring compensation for our clients in matters of employment and consumer lawsuits. Our firm also has a proven track record of successful representations. We are a dependable law firm to call when you need lawyers to help you secure the very best compensation for your case".



For every 4 hours of work time, employees are allowed to take a 10-minute paid rest break. Employers must notify their employees that they are offered such breaks. Employees can also choose whether to take a break or not. However, It would be a violation if employers refuse to permit their employees to take rest breaks. In such cases, employees can legally demand compensation for their missed meal breaks and unpaid overtime wages by the law. Employees who are faced with such matters of employment law lunch breaks can consider the services of CounselOne for an effective solution.



The spokesperson further added, "It is quite common at times to skip lunch or work through a rest break. People often get very busy with work and might only have to manage a sandwich in one hand while operating a PC with their other hand. In offices where it is a usual practice to miss rest breaks and meal periods, your employer may disregard the employment law for lunch breaks. California law allows for hourly and salary workers unpaid meal breaks and paid rest breaks during workdays".



More so, employees are entitled to a 30-minute unpaid meal break for the first 5 hours of work. When employees work for over 10 hours, they deserve another 30 minutes unpaid meal break. Employers also ensure that their workers are not in any way restricted from going for their meal breaks. Meal breaks are such that employees can choose to leave the premises of their work within the given time to take a break, eat or carry out other activities of their choosing. However, workers who have violated their rights about employee lunch breaks laws can contact CounselOne.



Based in Southern California's Beverly Hills, CounselOne is a law firm that specializes in cases involving false advertising, consumer privacy, background checks, and employment laws.



