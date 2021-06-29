CounselOne Provides Competent Lawyers for Cases Involving Unwanted Robocalls and Employee Lunch Breaks

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2021 -- CounselOne is a consumer protection and employment law firm situated in Southern California's Beverly Hills. Cases involving consumer privacy, employment, false advertising, and background checks are the firm's area of focus. At CounselOne, they offer personalized services to protect the rights of every one of their clients, and they represent clients in all parts of the United States of America. Besides, CounselOne also provides legal representation for individual and class-action lawsuits across California and USA federal courts.



Answering a query, CounselOne's spokesperson commented, "At CounselOne, we work along and closely with you, as we are dedicated to ensuring that you receive the compensation that you deserve. Our employment attorneys in California are well-able to handle all manner of issues in various cases. As the satisfaction of our clients is our priority, we do not demand or charge any fee until we have successfully secured your compensation. We offer exceptional services, and we have obtained millions of dollars as compensation for many of our clients".



CounselOne is a California law firm with membership in the American Bar Association, American Association for Justice, California Employment Lawyers Association, Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA), Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA), and more. Thus, clients in need of the services of a reliable law firm that can help with cases involving illegal background checks can reach out to CounselOne for their quality services. Also, people searching for the best employment law attorney in California can get in touch with CounselOne.



The spokesperson further added, "Do you know that you are rights are being violated when your employer prevents you or ignores the fact that you need a lunch break? If you are experiencing such, the chances are that other employees at your workplace are also going through the same. Therefore, get in touch with us to book a free unpaid lunch break consultation with our lawyers, as our practice areas also include individual and class-action employment law. We have successfully obtained compensation for many of our clients in this regard, and you can trust us to do the same for you!".



Furthermore, CounselOne provides employees with legal services for unpaid overtime wages and missed meal breaks. The California legal system permits hourly and salaried employees to go on unpaid meal breaks and paid rest breaks during working days. For every 5 hours of work, employees are entitled to 30 minutes of the unpaid meal break. Employers are saddled with the responsibility to inform their employees about the existence of such breaks. Employees who want to know about their rights regarding employment law lunch breaks in California can visit CounselOne's website.



About CounselOne

CounselOne is a California-based law firm that specializes in employment and consumer protection lawsuits. In addition, they handle telemarketer cases about Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). Thus, telephone consumers are legally allowed to request compensation for violation of TCPA. For information on the purpose of a lawsuit for unwanted robocalls, individuals interested can reach out to CounselOne.



