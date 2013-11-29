Count Time Down with the Countdown Clock from Free Time Converter

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- The software solution provider Free Time Converter has introduced a Countdown Clock through the website Download.com. This new application enables all users in tracking time, for the purpose of calculating the time period for specific tasks that have to be carried out within a stipulated timeframe. People who are looking for an efficient countdown alarm can rely on the Countdown Clock developed by the Free Time Converter.



One of the users of Countdown Clock says, “Even though its name is countdown clock, it is more useful than that. It does not only help counting down to a due time, it is a full calendar program which helps users keep up with their event.”



Even people with little software or computer knowledge can set up this application within a few minutes itself. The Countdown Clock is said to be compatible with operating systems like Microsoft Windows 7/8, and Windows XP. The user interface of this software is very much advanced and user-friendly, so that anyone may find its need at some point of time in their lives.



The website says, “You can quickly and easily download the countdown clock for free. Whether you need the countdown calendar for home or business use, it is the best free software you will find. Best of all, there is no need to pay for any more timers.”



The Countdown Clock appears to be designed in such a way to deliver the most effective and accurate results. People who are looking for cost-effective and reliable software tools related to time usually find this application, introduced by Free Time Converter, to be reliable. Moreover, CNET-secured downloading is possible via Download.com.



To get more information about the Countdown Clock, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Countdown-Clock/3000-2124_4-75932622.html



About Free Time Converter

Free Time Converter aims at providing free, innovative as well as user-friendly software tools to businesses and individuals from across the country. This reliable online source is a resourceful platform for meeting all needs related to time.



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Free Time Converter

URL: http://freetimeconverter.com/