Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- As 2013 Christmas draws near, Digiarty, the aspiring bellwether in multimedia software development, is confronted with the countdown of the first round of Christmas deals. It emphasizes that there are only three days left to get a DVD clone software license code for free as Christmas gift.



The first round promotion is scheduled to end on December 23, and the gift will be changed. The clock is ticking down towards the expiration of getting WinX DVD Copy Pro serial key. Everyone is welcome to seize the last days before it is back to original price:

http://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/



In all, more than 40,000 people have enthusiastically participated in the activity since the initiation of Digiarty Christmas shopping season. In full version, innumerable copies of WinX DVD Copy Pro have been downloaded unrestrictedly by visitors for free use, requiring no Email address and registration. It is hailed by users for intact DVD to DVD/ISO image backup solution especially in allusion to the bewilderment that DVDs are easily stained with markers, smudges, footprints, scratches or cracks.



Recap of WinX DVD Copy Pro Features:

- Support basic DVD copy and accept DVD, ISO image, DVD folder and MPEG2 file as output;

- Keep original video tracks, 5.1-channel Dolby audio and AC3/DTS surround sound;

- Support scratched DVDs, remove Sony ARccOS protection, Disney X-project DRM, UOPs, region codes, etc.;

- Extract a range of chapters, support audio-only or video-only output;

- Serve as a DVD Burner and an ISO Mounter.



“This Christmas, Santa brings you up to 100% discount to get the world’s best DVD video software. Users can get benefit from the license key giveaway, a 70% off WinX Christmas gift pack, a DVD video converter pack, an exclusive discount for Mac, coupons for 5 PCs and so on." said Jack, CEO of Digiarty, "and our next gift will be unveiled soon."



Price and Availability

Unlimited number of license codes to register full version of WinX DVD Copy Pro are being given away to everybody as Christmas celebration. However, the expiration date will soon arrive and the DVD clone software will then be sold at $49.95. To save the budget, please come and get one before December 23 at http://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/



About Digiarty Software, Inc

Established in 2006, Digiarty is a multimedia software provider specialized in providing DVD & Video related solutions, like DVD author, Video converter, DVD ripper, DVD player, etc. Aiming at the best digital media company, Digiarty is always devoted to continuous development and providing their customer advanced products and best services. For more information, please visit: http://www.winxdvd.com/ or contact us at: contact AT winxdvd.com