Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Counter UAS by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, growing adoption of the modern weaponry systems, increasing interest in the adoption of the DEW for the forthcoming combats, and rising interest upon the UAV, drones & missile destroyers, to name a few.



The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.



Key participants include The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.



Along with these details, the report also covers the segmentation of the market based on types, applications, end-user industry, and others. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections up to 2027, is offered in the report. The report includes profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Counter UAS Market on the basis of Type, Application, End-Users, Product, and Region:



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Laser Systems

Electronic Systems

Kinetic Systems

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Defense

Homeland Security



End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Marine-based

Land Vehicles

Airborne

Commercial



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Detection

Detection & Disruption



Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 KW

More Than 100KW



Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 meters

More Than 100 meters



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Counter UAS market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Counter UAS market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Counter UAS market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Counter UAS market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Scope of the Report:



With all the data gathered and analyzed using SWOT analysis, there was a clearer picture of the competitive landscape of the global Counter UAS market. Sources for the future market growth were uncovered and outlying competitive threats also surfaced. There was strategic direction eminent in the market and this shows in the key trends and developments studied. By getting market background and using current norms, policies, and trends of other leading markets for cross-references, market data was completed.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:



What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Counter UAS industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?



What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Counter UAS market across different regions?



Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?



Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Counter UAS market with their winning strategies?



Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?



What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?



What are the future opportunities in the Counter UAS market?



We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:



Global, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Counter UAS Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Counter UAS Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on homeland security



4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries



4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of the directed energy weapons to detect or damage the UAVs and drones



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it



4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Counter UAS Market By Type of Weapons Systems Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Laser Systems



5.1.1.1. Fiber Laser



5.1.1.2. Free Electron Laser



5.1.1.3. Solid-state Laser



5.1.1.4. Chemical Laser



5.1.2. Electronic Systems



5.1.3. Kinetic Systems



5.1.4. Others



Chapter 6. Counter UAS Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Defense



6.1.2. Homeland Security



Chapter 7. Counter UAS Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



7.1. End-Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Marine-based



7.1.2. Land Vehicles



7.1.3. Airborne



7.1.4. Commercial



To be Continued…!



