Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Market Size – USD 698.6 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.8%, Market Trends – Higher demand for laser-based Counter UAS for destroying drones & unmanned aerial vehicles



Counter drone technology, also known as Counter UAS technology, refers to systems deployed to detect or intercept unmanned aircraft. Responding to the escalating threats, numerous defense companies have adopted the preexisting technologies or developed novel technologies to detect and intercept small, low-flying drones to alert about their presence. Counter unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) are offered by several defense companies across the globe, with varied products now available in the market. The global Counter UAS Market is poised to proliferate at a CAGR of 26.8% to attain a valuation of USD 4.70 Billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research.



Key players in the market The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.



Market Drivers

The market is predominantly driven by the worsening cross-border conflicts, increasing terrorist activities, growing focus on homeland security and defense, and the enhancement of existing weapon technology into futuristic ones. Moreover, broadening of defense budget, scientific development, advancement in laser technology, and escalating inclination towards directed energy weapons are adding traction to the industry growth. Furthermore, soaring penetration of weapons and UAV destroyers has generated a higher interest in the defense and intelligence sectors, thereby compelling several companies and countries to develop high-powered systems to use against drones. This is adding to market growth.



Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific Market is estimated to expand at a higher rate due to the soaring investment in defense and law enforcement sector, interpersonal conflicts, asymmetric warfare, rising terrorism, and the rapid advancement in science and technology and weapon manufacturing industry. North America is expected to follow APAC closely owing to its increased defense budget and fast-paced technological development.



Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Laser Systems

Electronic Systems

Kinetic Systems

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Defense

Homeland Security



End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Marine-based

Land Vehicles

Airborne

Commercial



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Detection

Detection & Disruption



Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 KW

More Than 100KW



Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 meters

More Than 100 meters



