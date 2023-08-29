NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Counter UAV Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Counter UAV market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Airbus (North Western Europe), Blighter Surveillance Systems (United Kingdom), Leonardo (United States), SRC (United States), Thales (France), Elbit Systems (Israel), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (Israel), Northrop Grumman (United States), Chess Dynamics (United Kingdom), Lockheed Martin (United States).



Scope of the Report of Counter UAV

Unmanned aerial vehicles are an integral part of military, security and rescue services. UAV technologies are widely used for military purposes. This system has a combination of radars, infrared cameras, and navigators that recognize drones which help to limit their risk capabilities. UAV detection equipment detects and tracks small aerial objects, UAV neutralization equipment, network jammers. Which detects the radio frequencies that are being used to control a UAV.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Counter UAS Detection & Identification System, Anti-UAV Defense System, Anti-Drone Device), Application (International Defense, Homeland Security, Agencies), Defense Type (Detection & Disruption Systems, Detection Systems)



Opportunities:

Emerging Countries in the Middle East and APAC Are Focus on Their Counter-UAV Defense Systems with Modern Capabilities



Market Trends:

Development of Human-Portable Counter-UAV Systems



Market Drivers:

Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence Technology

Focus Towards Electronic Warfare



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



