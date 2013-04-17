CounterTopGuides.com Releases New Buyer's Guide for 2013

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- CounterTopGuides.com, a website which devotes itself to educating buyers on all countertop options, has officially announced the release of it's new Buyer's Guide. This is the second of the company's annual guides, and it's informative content illustrates every area of the market with an unbiased approach. The guide will be a boon to homeowners looking to learn about the newest options for their new kitchen counters.



About the Annual CounterTop Buyers Guide



Buying new countertops for the kitchen or bathroom can be a challenge for any homeowner. How can you learn about the best prices, most durability, and new styles of this coming year?



CounterTopGuides.com has released their new 2013 Countertop Buyer's Guide in the hopes of clearing the confusion when remodeling your kitchen. The second annual Buyer's Guide can help buyers get a grip on this year's countertop market, evaluating all areas of design and honing in on what varieties are right for you personally. This helpful aid provides you with everything you will need to know about the top materials, and makes it easy to compare your counter top options. It includes such important information as styles, prices, makes, models, and even a little history on each of the varieties available today.



Working on a DIY job? Remodeling your kitchen by hand has never been easier – with the new Buyer's Guide, you won't have to worry about digging up information on which products are the best and most affordable.



Before choosing what new counters to add to your kitchen, refer to CounterTopGuides.com's newest Buyer's Guide for all the information you'll need! Visit their website for more information, by going to http://www.countertopguides.com



About CounterTop Guides

CounterTopGuides.com is a quality website, dedicated to providing quality content for homeowners that remodeling their kitchen or bathroom. Based out of Arizona, the team behind CounterTop Guides has “a combined experience of more than 65 years in the field of counter top design trends, usage, durability, cleaning and customization for kitchen and bathroom counter tops”, according to their website. With everything from information on brand names, types, styles, makes, models, and even DIY instructional videos, CounterTopGuides.com is the place to go before you start your countertop project.



To learn more about CounterTop Guides, please contact:



Matt Leonard, Owner

11417 E Starkey Cir Mesa AZ 85212

matt@countertopguides.com

http://www.countertopguides.com