CountertopInvestigator.com Publishes in-Depth Comparison Between Granite and Quartz Countertops

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- When remodeling a kitchen, one of the most important decisions to make is whether to buy granite or quartz countertops. Each countertop material has its unique advantages, making it difficult for homeowners to decide which one is right for their home.



That’s a problem that CountertopInvestigator.com seeks to solve. CountertopInvestigator.com aims to solve all of the mysteries surrounding countertop materials. The website compares all different types of countertop surfaces, but some of the site’s most popular pages are comparisons between granite and quartz surfaces.



These comparison editorials walk homeowners through the entire process of buying kitchen countertops. Homeowners who know nothing about countertop materials can use the site to educate themselves on the differences between types of surfaces.



As a spokesperson for Countertop Investigator explains, one of the first things to understand about the quartz vs granite countertops debate is how each countertop is made:



“There’s a significant difference between the way in which granite and quartz countertops are made. Granite countertops are a single slab of rock. This slab has been cut out of a larger chunk of granite. Quartz countertops, on the other hand, consist of crushed pieces and resin. In most quartz countertops, that ratio is about 93% crushed pieces and 7% resin.”



Unfortunately, finding information about granite and quartz countertops online is rarely easy. As CountertopInvestigator.com explains, homeowners often have to read through dozens of biased reviews trying to persuade them into buying one material or the other.



However, at CountertopInvestigator.com, both quartz and granite countertops are given equal treatment:



“We don’t have any personal stake in the granite versus quartz debate. In other words, we don’t care whether or visitors purchase a granite countertop or a quartz countertop. Instead, we simply want to educate our visitors on the differences between the two materials.”



Granite and quartz countertops have aesthetic differences as well as practical differences. When it comes to aesthetics, granite tends to have a more uniform appearance. Quartz, on the other hand, is made from many different stones and has a diverse appearance. Some people like the natural, earthy appearance of granite, while others prefer the diverse range of colors and patterns available with quartz.



One of the most important differences between quartz and granite is cost. Granite countertops are generally more expensive than quartz countertops. Granite countertops also need to be sealed annually, while quartz countertops are naturally non-porous.



Choosing the right type of kitchen countertop isn’t rocket science. With the help of the folks at CountertopInvestigator.com, even the most novice homeowners can find the perfect countertop for their unique needs.



About CountertopInvestigator.com

CountertopInvestigator.com is a countertop information website that features news and reviews about different countertop materials. The site features a number of detailed comparisons between quartz and granite countertops. For more information, please visit: http://countertopinvestigator.com