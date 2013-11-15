Country Analysis Report: Spain, in-Depth PESTLE Insights - New Report Available

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Country Analysis Report: Spain, In-depth PESTLE Insights", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- In 2008, the global meltdown caused Spanish economic growth to subside to 0.89%. The country was in recession in 2009, and its economy contracted by 3.74%. The recession continued with a contraction of 0.32% in 2010; however, real GDP registered a marginal increase of 0.42% in 2011. The economy slipped into recession again in 2012, and contracted by 1.40%.
Features and benefits
- Understand how Spain can be used to plan business investments or market entry through a holistic view of the country.
- Gain an understanding of the political situation in Spain, including key figures in the country and governance indicators.
- Understand customer demographics in Spain through analysis of income distribution and the rural-urban split, as well as healthcare and education.
Highlights
The PESTLE analysis of Spain identifies issues that affect the country's performance using the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) framework.
The political landscape section discusses the evolution of the political scenario in Spain, as well as the country's economic, social, foreign, and defense policies. The section also discusses the country's performance according to World Bank Governance Indicators.
The economic landscape section outlines the evolution of Spain's economy, as well as the country's performance in terms of GDP growth, composition by sector (agriculture, industry, and services), fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, credit disbursement, banking sector, and employment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Your key questions answered
- How does Spain perform in terms of technology-intensive sectors like telecoms and IT, patents, and R&D expenditure trends?
- What is the legal structure in Spain and are the laws conducive to investment?
- How does Spain perform in terms of environmental indicators and its environmental policies?
- How does Spain perform in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education?
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