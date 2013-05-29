Country Artist 121 North Releases New EP Album New EP "Ride of Your Life" Is the Perfect Summer Album

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Texas based five piece Country music band 121 North is proud to announce the release of their newest music contribution “RIDE OF YOUR LIFE”. Ride of Your Life is a 5 song album that is being released on the bands personal label Bentley Records on Tuesday May 21st and will be available via all major music distribution sources such as iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, Soundcloud, CDBaby, etc.



The album sets itself apart from other current releases in that the band is composed of a group of professional musicians that live the country life and convey it best through their superior musical abilities. The album is already getting major attention on local Texas radio stations as well as chalking up more than 100K total views on their YouTube videos.



The vocals are of star caliber quality coming from both Justin Till and Sean Franks who also lend their talents to the guitar. The combination of this duo’s harmonies is like nothing out now and stands as a testament to their dedication for holding true to that classic country sound but with their own style that sets them apart from the cookie cutter music out today. These two couldn’t do it without supporting talent like Chris Stuart and Max O’Neal who play some incredible licks and rhythm sections on the guitar/bass tracks that add to the overall element of a killer album. The band also notably has an amazing percussionist on the drum kit Mr. Johnny Pope who keeps the band rocking ever second of the album. It’s a rare thing to find a group of guys who can play together this well and trust us that fans from across the globe are taking note and anxious to get their hands on 121 North’s newest album.



Album Tracklist:

1. Runnin’ Down The Road

2. Moon and Back

3. County Line

4. Ride of Your Life

5. Free Fallin (Tom Petty cover song)



The band has really set themselves apart by playing music that reaches out to fans by truly connecting with them on a personal level. These songs are from five guys who live the hardships and walk the same roads as their fan base. These are songs that bridge the gaps over genres and reach out to not just country music fans but those who enjoy rock and pop as well. 121 North has made an impact on the Texas music scene and is ready to rock and roll their way across the country with the new release “Ride of Your Life”. The band as mentioned prior is already seeing success in radio and internet markets, but has also played major live events including playing at The American Airlines Center and the Sheplers Country Nights at FC Dallas Stadium. The band is also slated to perform at the PBR Red River Showdown in Paris, Texas.



121 North has fans falling in love with their music and invite you to join in the fun by picking up the new EP. So be sure to visit the band online at http://www.121NORTHband.com and visit them on their social media pages via the links below. So get ready to crank up your radio, roll the windows down and take the “RIDE OF YOUR LIFE”!



