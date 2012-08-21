Country Club Smiles Family Dental Spreads the Word on Oral Health/overall Health Connection

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- The dental professionals of Country Club Smiles Family Dental are reminding everyone in the Mesa, AZ area of the importance of dental health as a major factor in overall health. Country Club Smiles Family Dental provides full-service family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and restorative dentistry to families and individuals in Mesa, Arizona and surrounding areas.



The caring professionals at Country Club Smiles Family Dental have made it a regular part of their mission to reach out to the community and explain why it is vitally important to regularly visit a dentist. Their goal is to help families understand that tooth decay, if not treated in the early stages, can and will lead to far more serious problems that can have devastating effects on a person’s overall health. “Far too many Americans and consequently Mesa area families are unaware that serious conditions like gum disease have been linked to numerous systemic illnesses, including pancreatic cancer, diabetes, and lung disease,” said Dr. Eric L. Kerbs of Country Club Smiles Family Dental.



Regular check-ups will not only head off tooth decay in its early stages, but can also detect very serious conditions such as oral or pharyngeal cancer. Only slightly more than half of the nearly 37,000 Americans diagnosed with oral cancer survive past five years because it is often detected in later stages of development. Regular six-month dental checkups make it much easier for the doctor to detect problems and correct them before they turn into emergencies.



“It’s far easier on your comfort level and your pocketbook to deal with issues at the onset, rather than later on when treatments become complex and expensive,” said Dr. Kerbs.



The knowledgeable and experienced team at Country Club Smiles Family Dental delivers full-service general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and restorative dentistry for patients of all ages. In addition to every member of their team being highly trained in the dental field, patients will be treated with the most modern technology and contemporary clinical techniques to create an efficient, comfortable, and rewarding dental visit for every patient in their care.



While regular checkups are a vital part of a good oral healthcare plan, the Mesa dental experts are quick to add that brushing, flossing and rinsing with fluoridated products are also keys to maintaining a healthy mouth. Most importantly, they want everyone in the community to understand that quality dental care doesn't have to be expensive or highly inconvenient. Treatments can be phased to accommodate busy schedules, and they also offer attractive financing options so that nothing gets in the way of achieving a beautiful healthy smile.



For more information, please visit http://www.mycountryclubsmiles.com/



About Country Club Smiles Family Dental

Country Club Smiles Family Dental provides full-service family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and restorative dentistry to families and individuals in Mesa, Arizona and surrounding areas. The practice’s highly experienced dental team utilizes the most advanced tools, technologies and therapies available to produce the best results. They offer financing, a family dental discount plan and Saturday appointments.