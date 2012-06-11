Country Kit Homes Allow Thousands More the Joy of Home Ownership Via Reduced Construction Costs

NSW, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- In Australia, the great ambition for many has always been home ownership. The dream of the family home is something millions of people all over the nation hold dear. Unfortunately, due to the rising costs of housing, it seems that home ownership is set to remain out of reach for many.



The state of housing in Australia is dire, with some of the highest costs for both existing homes and home construction in the developed world. While many comment on a housing bubble, desperately hoping for a significant fall in house prices, the reality is that house prices remain high – and they’re still on the rise.



Thankfully, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. One firm is taking a novel approach to housing construction with the goal to get more people into their dream home, at significantly lower cost than would otherwise be possible.



Country Kit Homes, available online at http://www.countrykithomes.net.au as a specialist construction firm providing bespoke home solutions for people all over the country. At Country Kit Homes, a wide array of diverse kit home designs can be completely customised to the need of each and every home buyer. Due to the efficient nature of kit home construction, Country Kit Homes enables prospective home buyers the ability to build their dream home at a fraction of the cost of typical construction methods.



Based out of Emu Plains on the outskirts of Sydney, Country Kit Homes has over 30 years experience in the design and construction of first-class housing. With well-developed access to rail, road and sea transport infrastructure, the business can provide flexible delivery options of new homes all over the country. With major components such as wall frames and trusses being pre-assembled, the end result is a building process that is quick, easy and, most importantly, cost effective.



Kit homes, despite common misconception, are as well-built as their traditionally constructed brothers – in fact, on some points kit home construction methods are actually superior. For example, the steel frames utilised in Country Kit Homes’ manufacturing process are completely termite resistant, as well as possessing significant structural strength. This latter point ensures both the stability and integrity of internal walls and also allows large, open-place spaces to be designed within the home.



So for those interested in a quick, affordable way of bringing their dream of home ownership to within easy reach, it’s impossible to go past the leaders in Australian kit home manufacture, Country Kit Homes. With the experience and expertise to deliver outstanding results to clients of all shapes and sizes, Country Kit Homes are making dreams a reality for thousands of thankful Australian families.



Country Kit Home are based in Sydney, NSW and have regional representatives along the East Coast of Australia.