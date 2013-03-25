Country Star Showcase to Be Held During CMA Fest

Madison, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- The Country Star Showcase will be held during CMA Fest in June. The Country Star Showcase which has helped to launch numerous careers for up & coming country, bluegrass & gospel artists announced their next showcase date is Saturday June 8th during CMA Fest.



The Country Star Showcase is now entering it's 8th year and this years show will be held at Larry's Grand Ole Garage in Madison, Tennessee. So come be part of this awesome show as admission is free.



What: Country Star Showcase

When: Saturday June 8th, 2013

Where: Larry's Grand Ole Garage

768 Madison Square

Madison, TN 37115



