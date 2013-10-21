Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Brazil market report to its offering



CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Brazil



Summary



The publisher, the industry analysis specialist, has released its latest report, CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Brazil. This report is an essential source of information and analysis regarding the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in Brazil. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



In 2012, Brazils population amounted to an estimated 198.4 million. The population is increasing steadily, which is largely due to a positive balance between the birth rate and the mortality rate. The country currently has a demographic advantage in terms of a large working age population, which increased in size from 2007 to 2012. The size of the elderly population aged 65 years and older is expected to increase in future to account for more than 9% of the population by 2020. The value of Brazils pharmaceutical market amounted to an estimated $23.8 billion in 2012 and is expected to have reached approximately $58.8 billion by 2020, increasing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12%. The value of the medical device market amounted to approximately $7.9 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach approximately $13.1 billion in 2020 at a projected CAGR of 6.5%. These positive trends can primarily be attributed to -

- An increasing elderly population

- Healthcare coverage for 6080% of the Brazilian population



Scope



The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in Brazil, and includes -

- An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers

- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market (Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Novartis and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and AstraZeneca) and the medical device market (Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Essilor International, and Philips Healthcare)

- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, of which analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies, and approval processes for new drugs and medical devices

- Detailed analysis of the political and economic environment, covering economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure

- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges facing growth in the Brazilian healthcare market



Reasons to buy



This report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Brazils healthcare market

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical market segments, and companies likely to impact the healthcare market in the future

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing the performance of various competitors

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the most opportunities for consolidation, investment, and strategic partnership

- Identify, understand, and capitalize on the opportunities and challenges in Brazils healthcare market.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144427/countryfocus-healthcare-regulatory-and-reimbursement-landscape-brazil.html

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