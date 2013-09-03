Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - China market report to its offering

CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - China



Summary



GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its latest report, CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - China. The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in China. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



China is the most populated country in the world. In 2012, its population was approximately 1.3 billion, approximately one fifth of the global population. Growth has however been effectively controlled and has slowed down due to the strict enforcement of family-planning and one-child policies. The decline in the size of the young working-age group and the growing elderly population are however matters of concern for policy planners. Chinas pharmaceutical industry was estimated to be worth $287 billion in 2012. The market for western medicine was approximately $8.8 billion in 2007 and was estimated at $46.7 billion in 2012. The medical device market was worth approximately $20.1 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach approximately $53.5 billion by 2020 at a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.1%.



These positive trends can primarily be attributed to -

- Increasingly elderly population

- Widening healthcare insurance coverage

- Improved Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) environment



Scope



The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in China, and includes -

- Overview of the pharmaceutical and medical devices markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers

- Profiles and SWOT analysis of the major players in the pharmaceutical market, of which the major Multinational Companies (MNCs) were GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Pfizer, and AstraZeneca; and the major domestic players were Harbin Pharmaceutical Group and Tasly Pharmaceutical Group; and the medical device market, of which the major players were Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Fresenius Medical Care, GlaxoSmithKline, and Philips Healthcare

- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, of which analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies, and market authorization processes for new drugs and medical devices

- Detailed analysis of the political and economic environment, covering economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure, and healthcare expenditure

- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the Chinese healthcare market



Reasons to buy



This report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Chinas healthcare market

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical and medical devices market segments, and companies likely to impact the healthcare market in the future

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing the performance of various competitors

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the most opportunities for consolidation, investments, and strategic partnerships

- Identify, understand and capitalize on the opportunities and challenges in Chinas healthcare market



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140131/countryfocus-healthcare-regulatory-and-reimbursement-landscape-china.html