"CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Italy" Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Italy". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on Italy's healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory and reimbursement landscape and the country's healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, it provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the Italian pharmaceutical and medical device markets. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Italy's population was 61.3 million in 2012, and is increasing due to a positive balance between the birth and death rates, as well as through immigration. The country's policymakers are currently faced with the challenge of an increasing unemployment rate due to a lack of clear monetary policies. The pharmaceutical market at the consumer price level (including Value Added Tax (VAT) and excluding hospital sales) was estimated at $25.1 billion in 2012, and is expected to decline to approximately $23.5 billion by 2020, at a negative Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 0.86%. The medical devices market was estimated at approximately $11.7 billion in 2012, and is expected to reach $16.9 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8%.
The decline of Italy's pharmaceutical market can primarily be attributed to -
- Price cuts for drugs
- Government initiatives to promote generics
Scope
The report provides information on Italy's healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, and includes -
- An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical devices markets, comprising size, segmentation and key drivers and barriers
- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical devices market. The major players covered for the pharmaceutical market are Astrazeneca, Merck, Novartis, Orifarm and Pfizer. The major players covered for the medical devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Essilor International, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Medtronics, and Siemens Healthcare.
- An insightful review of the country's reimbursement and regulatory landscape, including details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and approval processes for new drugs
- Detailed analysis of the political and economic environment, including economic indicators, demographics, and healthcare infrastructure and expenditure
- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the healthcare market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
