CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Japan - New Study Released

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its latest report, "CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Japan". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in Japan. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
In 2012, Japan's population was estimated at 127.5 million. It is however decreasing due to a negative balance between the birth rate and the mortality rate, as well as a drop in the number of women of child-bearing age, a falling fertility rate, and a low net immigration rate. This may lead to social instability and could pose a threat to economic growth by reducing the availability of a young workforce and increasing the care burden posed by the elderly population. Japan's pharmaceutical market was estimated to be worth $89.1 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach approximately $104.5 billion by 2020 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2%. The medical device market was worth approximately $46.8 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach approximately $73.9 billion by 2020 at a projected CAGR of 6%.
The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in Japan, and includes -
- An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers
- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market (Takeda Pharmaceutical, Otsuka Holdings, Astellas Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, and Eisai) and the medical device market (Hoya Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and GlaxoSmithKline)
- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, of which analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, the regulatory agencies and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices
- Detailed analysis of the political and economic environment, covering economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure
- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the Japanese healthcare market
This report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Japan's healthcare market
