New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Malaysia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its latest report, "CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Malaysia". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in Malaysia. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
In 2013, Malaysia's population stood at 29.9 million. The past five years have seen steady population growth, which is expected to continue in the future due to a high birth rate, low mortality rate and increased life expectancy. Government initiatives such as Entry Point Projects (EPPs), specifically EPP3, and National Key Economic Areas (NKEAs) to increase investment in the pharmaceutical industry have so far have been successful. The country's pharmaceutical market was estimated at $1.2 billion in 2008 and is projected to reach approximately $3.7 billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 9.5%. The medical device market was worth approximately $585m in 2010, but is growing and currently constitutes approximately 25% of the healthcare expenditure.
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These positive trends can primarily be attributed to -
- An increasing elderly population
- Government initiatives to improve healthcare facilities
- An increase in medical tourism
Scope
The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in Malaysia, and includes -
- An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers
- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market: Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad, Pharmaniaga Berhad, Hovid Berhad, Apex Healthcare Berhad and Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad
- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, of which analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, the regulatory agencies and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices
- Detailed analysis of the political and economic environment, covering economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure
- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the Malaysian healthcare market
Reasons to Get This Report
This report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Malaysia's healthcare market
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