Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Republic of China (Taiwan) market report to its offering

CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Republic of China (Taiwan)



Summary



The publisher, the industry analysis specialist, has released its latest report, CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Republic of China (Taiwan). The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in the Republic of China (Taiwan). It identifies the key trends in the countrys healthcare market and provides insights into its demographic, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of its pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



The population of Taiwan increased slightly between 2008 and 2013 from 23.0 to 23.4 million, mainly due to rising life expectancy. However, the birth rate decreased at a negative Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 0.04% between 2008 and 2013. Government incentives such as those for new pharmaceutical companies establishing themselves in Taiwan, which include a reduction in income tax, will encourage foreign companies to invest. The countrys pharmaceutical market was estimated at $5.7 billion in 2013 and is projected to reach $8.2 billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 5.2%. The medical device market was worth $2.2 billion in 2013 and is projected to reach $3.1 billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 5.0%. These positive growth trends can primarily be attributed to -

- An increasing elderly population

- Universal health coverage

- Government initiatives



Scope



The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in Taiwan, and includes -

- An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers

- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market: Pfizer, Sanofi-aventis, GlaxoSmithKline, Yung Shin Pharmaceutical and China Chemical & Pharmaceutical

- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, with analysis covering details of the countrys healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices

- Detailed analysis of the political and economic environment, covering economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure

- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the Taiwanese healthcare market



Reasons to buy



This report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Taiwans healthcare market

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical market segments, and companies likely to affect Taiwans healthcare market in the future

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing the performance of various competitors

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the best opportunities for consolidation, investment, and strategic partnership

- Identify, understand, and capitalize on the opportunities and challenges in Taiwans healthcare market



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156807/countryfocus-healthcare-regulatory-and-reimbursement-landscape-republic-of-china-taiwan.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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