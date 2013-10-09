CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - UK : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - UK. The report is an essential source of information and an analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of the UK.



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The report identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights on the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure of the UK. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical devices market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.



In 2012, the UK`s population was approximately 63.7 million. The major factors contributing to the growth in the population are increase in net migration and decrease in death rate. The UK policymakers are now presented with the problems of a Eurozone crisis, a declining population of the working age group and an increasing elderly population. The pharmaceutical market in the UK was estimated at $24.1 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach approximately $31.7 billion by 2020 with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The medical devices market size was approximately $12 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach approximately $17.5 billion by 2020 with a projected CAGR of 4.8%.



The positive trends in the UK healthcare market can be attributed primarily to -



Increasing elderly population

Universal healthcare insurance

High degree of access to healthcare facilities



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Scope



The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of the UK. The scope includes -



Overview of the pharmaceutical and medical devices market of the UK including the market size, market segmentation, key drivers and barriers.

Profile and SWOT analysis of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical devices market. The key players covered for the pharmaceutical market are Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Sanofi and AstraZeneca. The key players covered for the medical devices market are Medtronic, Siemens Healthcare, Essilor Internaltional, Hoffmann-La Roche, and Coloplast.

Insightful review on the reimbursement and regulatory landscape. Analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, the regulatory agencies and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices.

A detailed analysis of the political and economic environment of the UK including the economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure.

An overview of the opportunities and challenges for growth that exist in the healthcare market of the UK



Reasons to buy



The report on the UK comprehensively covers both the pharmaceutical and the medical devices markets of the UK. The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the healthcare market of the UK.

Drive revenue by understanding the key trends, and reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical and medical devices market segments and companies likely to impact the the UK healthcare market in the future.



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Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of the various competitors.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Identify, understand and capitalize on the opportunities and challenges in the healthcare market of the UK.



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