Couple Offers E-Coaching to Bolster Relationships

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Daniel and Sharon Battle are in it for the long haul to say the very least. In fact, they’ve made “staying in it” an art. The two are certified Christian life coaches that specialize in helping couples take their relationships to a higher level by way of their business, Dan and Sharon Advice and Coaching. “What separates us from other coaches and experts is our dual approach to helping married couples overcome their relationship issues.” said Daniel Battle. “Insight from both the male and female prospective gives couples both sides of the coin.” Appropriating their Christian faith as the foundational necessity to the best marriage a couple can have, both Daniel and Sharon highly value the marriage covenant and believe that marriage has lost its luster in society at large. Their mission is to sustain it by encouraging couples to head off misunderstandings at the pass and become more selfless.



Based in Los Angeles, California the couple also helps singles prepare themselves to find their future life partner as well as engaged couples prepare for a lasting marriage. Their services include individual coaching, couples coaching, group coaching, seminars, and retreats in Southern California. Coaching services are given in person, by telephone, Skype, or via email through an innovative approach they call e-coaching. With their engaging approach the couple requires their clients to make a very high stake in accountability for themselves. “A tremendous commitment to accountability helps couples survive because it’s so honest, so authentic.” Sharon added.



Available on the couple’s website is the Divorce Prevention Series. A video series that not only focuses on the things that cause divorce but also gives recommendations for preventing and combating them. CD and DVD programs will also be available on the site as step by step help resources that give clients the opportunity to watch and learn some of the processes that the Battles have implemented in their own marriage with success.



Lastly, the couple is writing a book that will be available by the end of the year.



Daniel has a degree in business and Sharon’s degree is in political science. Both are certified Christian life coaches.



For more information visit www.danandsharon.com