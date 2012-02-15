Couples Plan Their Hassle-Free Beach Wedding With Help from the Travel Experts at ‘Traveloni’

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- Planning a wedding can be one of the most stressful processes a person ever goes through. From guest lists and flowers to invitations and venue selection, there is an endless array of decisions to make and typically, even more opinions to consider.



To avoid some of this anxiety, many people are choosing to have a more carefree event with a destination wedding.



Specializing in destination weddings, beach weddings and honeymoons, more than 30,000 people have already chosen the team of travel experts from Traveloni to help make their special events hassle-free. Featuring no fees or contracts, Traveloni offers 48 years of experience and guarantees the best prices on vacation and cruise packages, activities and tours in more than 40 countries. The travel company also offers a special FlexPay program allowing customers to pay an initial deposit upfront and then make simple, affordable payments for the balance, all interest-free.



Unlike other beach wedding and destination wedding planners, Traveloni works with customers throughout the entire selection, booking and traveling process.



According to a representative from Traveloni, “We will not book your wedding ceremony then turn you over to the resort and/or venue to go at it on your own. It is your wedding and we will work with you as little or as much as you want! We are here to help you out at every step.”



Specializing in couples traveling to the Caribbean, Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, South Pacific and select cities within the United States, Traveloni not only offers an extensive list of beach wedding and honeymoon packages, they also have access to the lowest prices in the industry. The company is so confident in their ability to find the best vacation rates they offer a Price Match program for customers who find a lower rate in a given timeframe.



In addition to the Price Match program, Traveloni offers a FlexPay Plan allowing customers to make affordable payments rather than forcing them to pay for all of their travel expenses upfront. And the best part is, the FlexPay Plan is interest-free.



Couples can also visit the company’s website, BeachyWeddings.com, to find vacation research tools, tips, special and last-minute travel deals, and a tracked ticket system with all of a customer’s support emails.



For more information, or to book a beach wedding, destination wedding or honeymoon today, visit http://www.BeachyWeddings.com



About Traveloni

Since 1963, Traveloni has been the destination wedding booking and research portal for Foremost Travel & Tours. The company specializes in finding customers the lowest possible price for their destination wedding, while providing unsurpassed customer service. With an office located in Downtown Chicago, the company provides cruise and vacation planning and prides itself on treating every customer as if they are the only one.