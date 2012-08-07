Couples Seeking a Unique Denver Wedding Photographer Turn to JoshTilton.com

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Wedding planning is an all-consuming process for most brides and grooms preparing to walk down the aisle. Flowers, color schemes, bridesmaid dresses and music are among the numerous decisions to make. Choosing the wedding photographer is often one of the most important decisions, because long after the wedding is over only memories and photographs of the event will remain.



Josh Tilton is gaining attention in Colorado as the premier Denver wedding photographer. Josh Tilton.com features a plethora of high quality images of couples experiencing their most special moments together, from the engagement to the wedding ceremony.



Each category listed on the homepage side-bar provides numerous examples of photography from Josh Tilton and his wife Hannah. Site visitors can scroll through photos in two categories: Engagement and Wedding. They can also select bride and groom names to view photography collections from a specific wedding.



Rather than producing traditional photographs with standard poses, these Vermont wedding photographers go beyond standard wedding photographs to create unique images that tell a story.



A spokesperson for JoshTilton.com explained how Josh and Hannah strive to make each couples’ engagement and wedding photographs something special: “JoshTilton.com delivers artistic, timeless and documentary wedding photography for the discerning bride and groom. The approach is very unique, and their work will not be defined as ‘film shooters’ or anything else trendy; just Joshua and Hannah’s one-of-a-kind style and approach,” explained the spokesperson.



“JoshTilton.com plays a special role in a couple’s love story by providing wedding photography they will love and cherish for years to come.”



Using a combination of film, digital, antique and rare lenses, expensive lenses and cameras, and ancient vintage equipment, JoshTilton.com raises the bar for Denver wedding photographers with an artistic documentary style.



Josh and Hannah each bring something different to the JoshTilton.com photography team with Josh possessing the artistic eye and Hannah possessing a sharp eye to capture moments few other photographers can obtain.



About JoshTilton.com

JoshTilton.com showcases the work of photographers Josh and Hannah Tilton. Josh and Hannah work together to produce breath-taking, artistic wedding photography that will last a lifetime. The site features their unique style of photography for engagements and weddings, while the site’s editorial content explains why Josh and Hannah make the perfect pair to capture one-of-a-kind photographs created to tell a couple’s love story. For more information, visit http://joshtilton.com