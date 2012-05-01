Couples Turn to York Wedding Photographer Brian Harte for Help Capturing Their Special Day

West Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- A couple’s wedding day is one of the most important moments of their lives. It is a day many women dream of and fantasize about long before the date has ever even officially been set, from the way her hair and makeup will look to the handsome groom that will be by her side. Each second of the big day should be captured and remembered.



But in order to ensure all of the day’s special moments are beautifully highlighted and documented, it is essential for a couple to hire an experienced and emotionally invested photographer.



For help telling the compelling story of their love and their big day, couples throughout the Leeds, Harrogate and York, UK areas are turning to renowned York wedding photographer, Brian Harte. Harte, who nearly became an optometrist before realizing he was behind the wrong type of lens, continues to impress couples with his devotion and enthusiasm for his craft.



To make sure he is capturing the exact moments each couple wants to remember, Harte begins by meeting with them well before the actual wedding day to discuss their likes and dislikes and to get to know them.



While Harte is more than happy to put together a pre-planned shot list of formal photos for each couple, he also makes sure to catch all of the little details and moments that many people do not realize make their big day even more special.



According to Harte, “My job is to be an unobtrusive observer. That means I don't get in the way. Nor do I go around telling people where to stand or what to do. I just record all those little things that go unnoticed by most people. The ones that bring the story to life.”



Unlike many other photographers, Harte puts no limit on the number of photographs he takes throughout the course of a couple’s wedding day. He also employs the help of an assistant on the day of the wedding to make sure he is catching every angle and event.



In addition to being a wedding photographer, Harte also takes pride in producing and shooting portraits and corporate photography.



