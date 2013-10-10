Coupon Code Spy Host Exclusive Online Dating Service Match.com Promo Code

Florida City, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Online dating has eradicated much of the early cynicism that surrounded it to become a mainstay of the dating game, increasing steadily in popularity as more individuals understand the advantages. The ability for individuals to express themselves clearly, to elaborate upon their tastes and enthusiasms, their pet peeves and their personality so that individuals can search for and find people they are genuinely attracted to before dating, instead of simply whoever turns up at the bar that night. Match.com is the number one online dating service, and is offering a 20% off promo code to encourage new users to sign up.



The Match.com promo code entitles users to 20% off their normal subscription rate, making it easier for individuals to try out the service. Today match.com serves more than 24 countries and hosts websites in 15 different languages, so users worldwide can benefit from the incentive offered.



Today, one in six marriages are made by couples meeting online, and Match.com is the industry leader in dates, relationships and marriages made by their membership, making the match promo code more enticing for those looking for love than any other service or promotion. The code has been made available direct from the Coupon Code Spy website, a service known and loved among bargain hunters everywhere.



A spokesperson for Coupon Code Spy explained, “Match.com is by far the most popular and effective online matching service and the promo code we provide will save users a fifth in membership fees just by visiting our site first before signing up. Whatever the subscription or purchase, whether it’s a dating profile or a pizza, it’s always worth coming to Coupon Code Spy to find out if there’s a deal to be had- a few extra clicks can save shoppers real money for free. That’s why Match.com has offered this promo code to Coupon Code Spy- the bargain hunters’ haven.”



About Coupon Code Spy

Coupon Code Spy has become one of the most visited coupon code sites on the internet thanks to its wide range of offers. Consumers also benefit from daily updates of coupons and a team of people who monitor the market to ensure the site offers the best coupons available. For more information, please visit: http://www.CouponCodeSpy.com/