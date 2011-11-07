Coupon Gravy’s New Affiliate Program Creates Winning Situation for Shoppers and Website Owners

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2011 -- The founders of the coupon code website, CouponGravy.com, are pleased to announce their new coupon code affiliate program. The program offers all websites an opportunity to earn hefty commissions on sales from their referred followers. CouponGravy.com has more than 50,000 verified coupon codes that are guaranteed to work for over 3,500 of the web’s top online retailers.



As the holidays approach, shoppers are looking for bargains and ways to save more than ever before. While coupon codes have grown in popularity, shoppers find that many websites are laden with invalid or expired codes.



As husband and wife, Jason and Kami Khehra were once among those frustrated shoppers faced with invalid codes, which led them to start CouponGravy.com. By guaranteeing that all of the coupon codes that they posted were valid, the website soon grew to become a major online destination for shoppers around the country. “The coupon code affiliate program grew out of that desire to reach more shoppers,” said Jason Khehra. “The affiliate program would simultaneously help other website owners earn commission while expanding our reach to potential customers that needed to save money during the holidays and beyond.”



Any website can sign up for the affiliate program and refer their followers to CouponGravy.com. A 180-day cookie tracks their purchases and the affiliate receives 50 percent of the commissions on any sales. Affiliates also receive professional promotional banners, the ability to link to any specific page on the website, and a “Top Coupon Codes" widget that can be placed on their site. Additionally, “If someone they refer to us signs up for a free Coupon Gravy account, they will be credited for that users sales forever,” said Kami Khehra.



In addition to the thousands of verified coupon codes from top online retailers, customers can sign up for a free Coupon Gravy account to track their coupon usage. Users can post and read coupons, comments, and retailer reviews. They earn points for all of these activities. The points can be redeemed for gift cards to online retailers and other prizes.



Additionally, dozens of online articles provide gift, shopping and budgeting tips while the Coupon Gravy newsletter contains the hottest coupon codes, deals and sales. To take advantage of the coupon codes, please visit http://www.coupongravy.com/. To learn more about the affiliate program, please visit http://www.coupongravy.com/affiliate-program.



About CouponGravy.com

CouponGravy.com was founded in 2009 by a husband and wife who were frustrated with the lack of verified coupon code websites. Currently, the website features more than 50,000 verified coupon codes guaranteed to work from over 3,500 of the web's top online retailers. Coupon Gravy was designed to be extremely user friendly, with helpful articles and reviews.