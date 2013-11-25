Coupon Portal SelectAware Releases New Guide to Find the Best Savings Throughout the Year

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Just in time for Black Friday, SelectAware, an online coupon portal, announces the release of its new infographic titled "A Year in the Life of a Savvy Shopper." The must-have shopping guide clearly illustrates which items can be purchased at the best savings each month, ensuring smart shoppers can get the best deals on the items they want. These new insights provide bargain shoppers with resources for even greater savings beyond the already money-saving coupons and coupon codes available on SelectAware.



"After helping our visitors save over $10 million on their online purchases, we’ve noticed a few trends that occur in the online shopping space," says Bobby Smith, VP of SelectAware.com. "Taking advantage of these trends can help you save even more money in addition to using our coupons."



For the busy holiday shopper looking to save money, the best deals in November include electronics, candy and tools, with additional savings available online for free shipping, food and drinks, and health and beauty items. Throughout December, the best shopping deals can be found on digital cameras, champagne and surprisingly, swimming pools. Additional online savings can be found for free shipping, games and toys and clothing.



Not only does the new infographic help shoppers know which items to look for in a particular month for the best savings, it also helps consumers know when to purchase certain items at the best prices. This is especially helpful for anyone needing to make large purchases on must-have items like automobiles, refrigerators, furniture and computers to ensure they can receive the best deal possible.



For instance, April is the best month to purchase tennis shoes, while August provides the best deals on children's clothes. Fitness equipment is at its best prices of the year in June. Shoppers needing new appliances will be able to find the best deals in October, while May shoppers will find the best prices on mattresses. New furniture can be purchased at the greatest savings in January and July, while anyone looking for a new car will find the greatest bargains in September.



With coupons, tips, articles and a money-saving blog, SelectAware provides many resources to help savvy shoppers find the best deals on the items that they want to purchase to get the most out of their shopping dollars.



About SelectAware

SelectAware is an online coupon portal that has helped shoppers save more than $10 million on their purchases. Since 2008, over a million coupons have been uploaded and used by visitors. Additionally, the SelectAware blog provides everyday tips to help readers save money, spend wisely and never pay more than they need to for the items they want. For more information, visit http://www.selectaware.com/blog/2013/10/26/a-year-in-the-life-of-a-savvy-shopper/.