Coupon Search Engine Announces New Beta Website

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2011 -- Smartpon, the coupon search engine announces the official launch of its new beta Website. Smartpon is a one-stop Website for quickly and easily finding thousands of coupons, discounts and more from the most popular stores and products available.



For many Americans, tightening their financial belts has made shopping for coupon bargains a necessity for affording the things that they need and want. According to the retailer and manufacturer consulting group Inmar, the U.S. financial crisis led to a 27 percent increase in coupon redemption by deal seekers in 2009 and has held steady with some spikes at more than 3.3 billion consumer packaged goods coupons per year since then. Near future economic outlook trends show even more contraction of personal income, pointing to ever increasing use of coupons for all income brackets.



The Smartpon coupon search engine Website is designed to incorporate all of the features, selection and convenience that today’s smart shoppers have come to rely on when searching for discounts and bargains. Currently, the site already offers shoppers the widest selection of coupons available for top products and retailers. As the Website grows, bargain shoppers will control some of the most effective and innovative tools available for finding and using coupons that save them money.



To keep the experience streamlined and targeted to shoppers’ needs, the site allows them to simply search for the item or store that they are looking for and the most up-to-date variety of coupon deals is instantly generated. Once the shopper identifies the coupon deal that they want, redeeming them is always simple and straightforward for even novice computer users and bargain hunters. This may include everything from providing shoppers with a simple coupon code to an ability to print coupons directly from their home computers.



With the site in beta test mode, shoppers are seeing only the beginning of a comprehensive site that will provide online shopping tips, promotional deals, blogs and ways to connect with other shoppers to find the best deals. Rewarding shoppers will be a high priority with a steady opportunity for monetary and gift prizes.



In an effort to create a shopping destination rather than just a coupon site, Smartpon will grow into a Website that encourages interaction and feedback from its users through customer service points such as an ability to interact with site specialists by email and online chat. “While making the site bigger and better is our responsibility to our customers, we want to be sure that they help shape the site by listening to their feedback and ideas on what they want and need to see as we grow,” said co-founders Andy Tong and Khoa Nguyen. Our goal is to provide the best and most reliable coupons available online.” For more information, please visit http://smartpon.com.



About Smartpon:

Smartpon is a cutting edge internet deal search company based in Las Vegas with a focus on providing reliable coupons and tools to save shoppers money while shopping online for their favorite stores, brands and products. Smartpon is self funded by serial internet entrepreneurs Khoa Nguyen and Andy Tong.